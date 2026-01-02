A large health system in the DMV has inked a new office lease just northwest of Washington, D.C.

MedStar signed a 50,000-square-foot lease at Nuveen’s Capital Gateway II, a five-story building at 6710 Rockledge Drive in Bethesda, Md., according to CBRE’s latest regional market report. The complex houses other health-related tenants, such as the Centers for Advanced Orthopedics, the National Institutes of Health and physical therapy provider Rehab 2 Perform.

Transwestern’s Mark Boyce, Keith Foery and Phillip McCarthy handle leasing for the property on behalf of Nuveen, according to the landlord’s website. It was not immediately clear how much space at Capital Gateway II remains available following MedStar’s lease, though Nuveen’s website does not list any current availability.

Representatives for MedStar did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for Nuveen declined to comment.

MedStar’s lease was the largest recorded in suburban Maryland — a region that includes Frederick, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties — in the fourth quarter of 2025, according to CBRE’s report. Indeed, office activity in the three counties was notably down compared to previous quarters, with 200,000 fewer square feet inked compared to the quarterly averages throughout 2025. Vacancy in the region hit 21.8 percent this past quarter, a figure which has steadily risen since the end of 2021, per CBRE.

Still, medical office is an underrated asset class as demand for health care continues its perennial ascent across the country. That’s particularly true in the DMV, which has become a health care and medical research hub in recent years. Throughout 2024, for example, landlords inked tens of thousands of square feet of medical office leases at developments across Maryland and Northern Virginia.

