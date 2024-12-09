Johns Hopkins Medicine Signs 68K-SF Medical Office Lease in NoVA

Turns out that Maryland’s Interstate 270 Technology Corridor isn’t the only region in the DMV attracting health care and life sciences tenants.

Nonprofit Johns Hopkins Health System (JHHS) has inked a 68,000-square-foot lease at a new medical office building with developer Trammell Crow Company (TCC) in West Falls Church, Va., about 11 miles west of Downtown Washington, D.C. The JHHS and the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine together make up the global health system known as Johns Hopkins Medicine.

The health care provider will take over the fourth, fifth and sixth floor of the 126,000-square-foot development at 7171 Cardinal Lane, dubbed The Wellness Center at West Falls, offering primary care and cancer treatment services, per TCC. JLL (JLL)’s Andy Thau, Conn Curry and Yorke Allen are in charge of leasing and marketing the rest of the property, which was completed in February.

The medical office is part of the first phase of the 1.2 million-square-foot West Falls mixed-use project from master developer Hoffman & Associates. A 400-unit apartment building at the development, dubbed The Alder, began accepting applications in September, with an adjacent 11-story, 126-unit condo building opening that same month. Hoffman is the developer behind The Wharf, the 3.2 million-square-foot mixed-use district in D.C. completed in 2022.

Once the development phase is complete, the district will also include a 146-room Hilton Home2 Suites hotel, a 215-unit senior living property, a 40,000-square-foot grocery anchor, a collection of restaurants in ground-floor retail bays, and a 10,000-square-foot Spanish immersion school dubbed Tierra Encantada.

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.