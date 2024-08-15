Howard Hughes Inks Two Medical Leases at Maryland Mega Development

When it comes to cosmetic surgery, it’s always nice to see a new face.

Howard Hughes Holdings has inked two new medical office leases from health clinic ENTAA Care and Prime Facial Plastic Surgery for a combined 17,200 square feet in Columbia, Md. The former signed on for 12,200 square feet at the newly constructed medical office at 10285 Little Patuxent Parkway, while the latter is taking 5,000 square feet.

With their respective leases, both tenants will join the Orthopaedic Associates of Central Maryland. (ENTAA Care is also part of the Johns Hopkins Regional Physicians network.)

The new leases bring the 86,000-square-foot building, dubbed 10285 Lakefront, to 50 percent leased ahead of its official opening later this year.

Gittleson Zuppas Medical Realty’s Adrian Dominguez and Nick Zuppas represented Howard Hughes in the deal, while CBRE (CBRE)’s Jonathan Hamburger represented ENTAA Care, and Hyatt Commercial’s Laurie Murphy-Zuiderhof and Treva Ghattas represented Prime Facial Plastic Surgery.

“The flexibility to design and build out our space has been integral in establishing our facial plastic surgery practice, allowing us to build an on-site operating room to ensure every step of our patient’s journey is a carefully curated, luxurious experience,” Dr. Jigar Sitapara, operator of Prime Facial Plastic Surgery, said.

The construction of 10285 Lakefront is part of Howard Hughes’ Lakefront District development project, which itself is part of a broader master-planned revitalization project in Columbia that the company has been working on since 2010.

The company’s Downtown Columbia Plan is a 30-year, $5 billion project to develop some 14 million square feet of mixed-use properties in the second-most populous city in Maryland — a continuation of the city’s master plan conceived by legendary developer James Rouse in the mid-1960s.

Howard Hughes late last year tapped former JBG Smith Executive Vice President Kristi Smith to head the project.

