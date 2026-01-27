Jackson Laboratory Takes 41K SF at Hudson Research Center

Jackson Laboratory is moving to the Hudson Research Center in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen after its October acquisition of the New York Stem Cell Foundation (NYSCF), Commercial Observer has learned.

The genetics and genomic medical firm signed a lease for 41,000 square feet in the new life sciences facility at 619 West 54th Street, which is owned and developed by Taconic Partners subsidiary Elevate Research Properties, according to the landlord.

Elevate did not provide the current asking rent or the length of the lease, but asking rent in the property was $100 per square foot when Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai took 10,000 square feet in January 2024, CO reported at the time.

The average asking rent for life sciences space in New York City was $105.40 per square foot during the third quarter of 2025, according to a report from CBRE.

“This is not just a bolt-on or a merger of two entities. We see an opportunity here where the whole is far greater than the sum of the parts and we have an opportunity to have a transformative impact on the future of biomedicine,” Lon Cardon, president and CEO of Jackson Laboratory, said in a statement.

“Being embedded in this ecosystem allows us to attract exceptional researchers who want to work at the intersection of genetics, stem cell science and data-driven discovery — and to do so in close proximity to leading academic medical centers, industry partners and patients,” Cardon added.

The landlord did not immediately disclose the names of the brokers in the deal.

The lease was executed in late October, according to Elevate, and the space was leased by NYSCF prior to the acquisition, which fuses Jackson’s genetics technology with NYSCF’s advanced stem cell capabilities.

The lease also establishes Jackson’s first location outside of Maine.

The $2 billion, 1.4 million-square-foot Hudson Research Center was developed in 2022 as a hedge against distress in the office market at the time caused by work-from-home trends.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.