Icahn Mount Sinai Takes 10K SF at Hudson Research Center

The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai set up a new Human Immune Monitoring Center (HIMC) at the Hudson Research Center, Commercial Observer has learned.

Icahn Mount Sinai signed a 10-year lease for 10,000 square feet of prebuilt lab space inside the development at 619 West 54th Street, according to owners Silverstein Properties and Elevate Research Properties, Taconic Partners’ life sciences arm. Asking rents in the property are more than $100 per square foot.

SEE ALSO: Brazilian Steakhouse Fogo de Chão Coming to The Wharf

The HIMC will try to create blueprints of patient-specific immune profiles to offer them more specific diagnoses and treatments, according to owners. Since the space was part of Hudson Research Center’s prebuilt lab options, which are 90 percent leased, HIMC was able to get up and running quickly.

This isn’t the first deal with Ichan at the 320,000-square-foot life sciences development. In May, the school signed a 23,000-square-foot lease to open the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute on the ninth floor of the center.

“We continue to see the resiliency of the life sciences market here in New York City at a time when the overall commercial real estate market remains challenged by macroeconomic conditions,” Matthew Weir, president of Elevate and executive vice president at Taconic, said in a statement. “We are excited to grow our relationship with Mount Sinai and are proud to be nearing the end of our successful redevelopment of the Hudson Research Center.”

The deal was done directly between the tenant and owner, a spokesperson for the landlords said.

The 10-story building between 11th Avenue and the West Side Highway was previously a film editing house for Warner Bros. Pictures.

Taconic bought it in 2012 for about $110 million with plans to turn it into a research center, as CO previously reported. Silverstein jumped on board in 2017 — when the center opened — after buying a majority stake that valued the property at more than $180 million, the New York Post reported.

In September, Silverstein put its ownership stake up for sale, with pricing expected to reach into the $300 million range, as CO previously reported.

Nicholas Rizzi can be reached at nrizzi@commercialobserver.com.