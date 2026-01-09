AI Firm Hex Technologies Takes 12K SF at Feil’s 250 Park Avenue South

San Francisco-based AI company Hex Technologies is setting up shop in Manhattan’s Flatiron District.

Hex, which helps its users work with data and analytics, has signed a five-year lease for 12,000 square feet on the entire seventh floor of The Feil Organization’s 250 Park Avenue South, the landlord announced Friday. Asking rent was $80 per square foot.

The deal represents a new location for Hex, which was founded in 2019 and has a current New York office at 44 West 18th Street.

“As Hex continues to invest heavily in its New York City people and operations, our new New York City office at 250 Park Avenue South provides our team with a central location that will allow us to attract and retain talent, across all job functions, as we continue to scale the business,” Barry McCardel, CEO and co-founder of Hex, said in a statement.

Avison Young’s Peter Johnson and Alexa Damon brokered the deal for the tenant, while Feil was represented in-house by Andrew Wiener, Robert Fisher and Henry Korzec. A spokesperson for Avison Young did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hex will join several other tenants at Feil’s 12-story office building between East 19th and East 20th streets, including luxury wine importer and marketer Wilson Daniels, design consulting firm Pentagram Design and the Gramercy Park Digestive Disease Center. Furniture store Ligne Roset New York and Mediterranean restaurant Barbounia are in the ground-floor retail space.

“Hex Technologies’ commitment to 250 Park Avenue South demonstrates the building’s quality and appeal to a diverse tenant roster,” Wiener, head of commercial leasing at Feil, said in a statement. “Our continued focus on creating spaces that offer stability and efficiency enables us to support organizations’ long-term growth and success, and we look forward to welcoming Hex to the building.”

