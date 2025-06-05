The Feil Organization has little to wine about these days after signing a 10-year, 12,000-square-foot lease with luxury vino importer and marketer Wilson Daniels.

Wilson Daniels is moving from 19 West 24th Street to the entire eighth floor of 250 Park Avenue South, where it will showcase its collection of wine, according to the Feil Organization. The new office is on the corner of Park Avenue South and East 20th Street, about six blocks southeast of Wilson Daniels’ current home.

Asking rent was $75 per square foot.

“Our move to 250 Park Avenue South is a strategic step forward as we enter our second decade of business in New York City and the larger tri-state area,” Rocco Lombardo, president of Wilson Daniels, said in a statement. “The Feil Organization truly understood our vision, delivering a space that not only supports our operational needs but also reflects the history and pedigree of the wineries and families we represent.”

The California-based Wilason Daniels was founded in 1978 and opened a New York City office in 2015, as Commercial Observer previously reported. It upped its presence to 10,836 square feet at 19 West 24th in 2019.

Anthony LoPresti and Jordy Elardo of Cushman & Wakefield negotiated on behalf of the tenant while Andrew Wiener, Robert Fisher and Henry Korzec handled the deal in-house for the Feil Organization.

“250 Park Avenue South delivers on every front, from its architectural character to its central location, making it the ideal next chapter for their continued growth,” LoPresti said in a statement.

Other tenants in the 12-story building include Mediterranean restaurant Barbounia and the Gramercy Park Digestive Disease Center.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.