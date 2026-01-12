Fitness App Hero’s Journey Signs 18K-SF Lease at 225 Fifth Avenue

Digital-based fitness program Hero’s Journey is establishing a new studio in Manhattan’s Flatiron District, according to CBRE.

The fitness company, which curates workout routines for its members, signed a 17,941-square-foot lease at CIM Group’s 225 Fifth Avenue just across East 26th Street from Madison Square Park, according to CBRE’s fourth-quarter retail report released Monday.

CIM Group did not immediately provide the asking rent or the length of the lease, but the average asking rent near the Flatiron District and Union Square was $327 per square foot during the fourth quarter of 2025, the CBRE report said.

“This is a real address, a real commitment, and a clear flag planted as we enter the U.S. market,” Hero’s Journey General Manager Andrey Ogorodnikov said in a LinkedIn post announcing the lease. “NoMad is one of the most competitive fitness neighborhoods in the world. That is exactly why we chose it. This area sets the bar for product, experience and execution, and it is the right stage for Hero’s Journey to show what we have been building across markets.”

CBRE’s Cassie Durand and Aylin Gucalp represented Hero’s Journey in the transaction, while it’s unclear who negotiated on behalf of the landlord.

Other tenants at 225 Fifth Avenue include the National Museum of Mathematics, which signed a short-term lease for 27,158 square feet on the building’s ground floor in March 2024 for a temporary location until it can move into a new 35,000-square-foot space on Avenue of the Americas, Commercial Observer reported at the time.

Hero’s Journey was the third-largest retail lease signed during the fourth quarter, following Chelsea Piers Management’s 47,000-square-foot lease on the ground floor of TF Cornerstone’s 135 East 57th Street (which is slated for an office-to-residential conversion) and Equinox’s 43,805-square-foot deal at Columbia Property Trust, L&L Holding and Cannon Hill Capital Partners’ 261 11th Avenue, also known as Terminal Warehouse.

The average retail asking rent across all major Manhattan corridors was $670 per square foot during the fourth quarter, according to CBRE.

The fourth quarter also saw the tightest Manhattan retail market in recorded history, with availability falling to a low of 13.7 percent, according to JLL.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.