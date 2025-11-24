Resi Conversion Coming to 333 West 52nd Street in Hell’s Kitchen

There are 108 new residential units coming to Hell’s Kitchen, according to a job report filed with the New York City Department of Buildings.

Landlord Abramson Brothers — which is better known for its office properties — is going to refurbish and convert the 14-story building at 333 West 52nd Street from office to residential use. Adam Abramson, president of Abramson Brothers, filed the plans, according to Pincus Co., which first reported this conversion.

The building’s total square footage is 94,385, according to the job filing, and the estimated job cost is $5 million. The filing lists CetraRuddy as the architect working on the conversion, and the company is also working on several other conversions at 845 Third Avenue, 135 East 57th Street, and 77 Water Street.

According to the plans, the building will have retail space on the lower level and on the ground floor, while the residential units will be on the second through 14th floors. The filing also includes plans for an amenities space that will feature a coworking space, fitness area and second-floor terrace.

Abramson Brothers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It is unclear if any portion of the residential conversion will be designated as affordable housing or if the project is utilizing the city’s 467-m tax incentive, which offers tax breaks to companies converting office and other buildings into residential housing.

