Chelsea Piers Fitness Inks 47K-SF Lease at 135 East 57th Street

Chelsea Piers Fitness, a wellness studio franchise, has signed a 47,000-square-foot ground-floor retail lease at 135 East 57th Street, a TF Cornerstone-owned office building along Billionaires’ Row that is slated for residential conversion.

The length of the lease, the asking rent, and the names of the brokers on each side were not immediately available. The average asking rent for retail space in the nearby Madison Avenue corridor of 57th to 72nd Streets was $837 per square foot for the third quarter, according to CBRE data. The New York Post first reported this lease.

This is the third partnership between TF Cornerstone and Chelsea Piers Fitness. The brand can also be found at TFC’s buildings at 33 Bond Street in Manhattan, and 595 Dean Street in Brooklyn.

“Our continued partnership with Chelsea Piers Fitness reflects our commitment to fostering long-term relationships with best-in-class operators who enhance the quality and vitality of our properties for both residents and the neighborhoods in which they’re located,” Steve Gonzalez, vice president of retail leasing at TFC, said in a statement announcing the lease. “135 East 57th Street represents an exceptional opportunity to bring a premier wellness experience to the base of our latest conversion project that further contributes to the energy of this desirable area of the city.”

TFC will begin converting 135 East 57th Street — also known as Tower 57 — into more than 350 market-rate and affordable housing apartments in early 2026. TFC closed on the ground lease for the building — which portrayed the headquarters for Oscorp in the original “Spiderman” movie franchise led by Toby McGuire — over the summer. The multifamily project is expected to be completed by 2028, Commercial Observer previously reported.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.