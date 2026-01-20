Bridge Loan Platform Atlas Invest Raises $25M

Atlas Invest, an artificial intelligence-powered commercial real estate lending platform, announced Tuesday that it has raised $25 million in funding to expand access for institutional-quality debt investments.

BlackRock led the mixed debt and equity partnership with Manhattan-based Atlas Invest. Along with $13 million previously raised, the new infusion increased the startup’s overall funding to $38 million, said Tal Shahar, co-founder and CEO at Atlas Invest.

“We started the company a bit more than three years ago,” Shahar said. “Atlas is an AI operating system, and that means we see customers who are borrowers looking for financing. They reach out to Atlas and get quick and simple financing with certainty. On the other side, we enable institutional investors to invest in this space of real estate financing, real estate debt, through customized managed accounts.”

Reflecting the growing institutional adoption of AI-driven bridge lending, Atlas Invest uses its proprietary technology for data-driven processes across sourcing, underwriting and servicing with risk-adjusted practices to redefine how private investors access, engage with and scale real estate debt investments nationwide.

The company aims to scale significantly with the new funding, targeting a greater than 10-fold increase in transactions in 2026 over 2025, said Shahar.

“The market is shifting, investors are demanding income strategies that combine security, predictable returns and professional oversight,” Nir Peled, Atlas Invest’s chief revenue officer and co-founder, said in a statement. “We built Atlas to deliver institutional-grade underwriting and monitoring at software speed, combining a deep operating platform with a disciplined credit approach. This scale and consistency allow us to raise the bar for transparency and reliability in real estate debt.”

Atlas Invest speeds the entire lending process for borrowers, said Shahar.

“A borrower can send an email and say, ‘Hey, my name is John. I want a loan for this property,’ and on the same day they’re going to get a term sheet, and in a couple of days they can get the financing,” Shahar explained. “Our system does the full analysis super quick, because it uses AI technology. In a few days we will give you the capital itself. So it’s very fast, with certainty, and a simple process.”

Currently, due diligence to assess risk on deals is a lengthy, costly and limited process in terms of the visibility and value it provides. Atlas Invest claims to offer institutional-grade due diligence at regular intervals, tapping into a broader pool of information spanning facets of the developer and the asset, and continuously monitoring to mitigate risk.

Atlas Invest’s key distinction is that its AI does not replace credit judgment, but compresses time, expands depth, and enforces consistency, allowing its team to make higher-quality decisions at scale with full auditability and human oversight, according to the company.

The company works with hundreds of brokers and the borrowers behind them, as well as institutional investors from multiple continents, said Shahar.

“We have insurance companies, banks and family offices,” he said. “And they’re coming to the platform because they want to invest their money in real estate debt. So they open their account, and the platform is doing everything for them, from sourcing opportunities, doing a very deep analysis, and then building their portfolio of investments and monitoring that for them.”

