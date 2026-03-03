Artificial Intelligence Is Commercial Real Estate’s James Bond Moment

I’ve loved James Bond movies since I was a boy. Everything about them — the music, the cars, the villains, the confidence, the sense that one person, armed with better intelligence, could outmaneuver everyone else.

That is why I was stunned when I learned this: In the early 1960s, Columbia Pictures had the opportunity to produce the film adaptation of Ian Fleming’s James Bond novels, and they passed. Instead, rival United Artists ended up producing the first Bond film, “Dr. No,” launching one of the most successful franchises in cinematic history and turning Sean Connery into a global icon.

Columbia said no to Bond. At the time, it likely felt prudent. Spy thrillers were unproven at a global scale, budgets were real — more than $1 million for that first film, which was a fortune in those days — risk was tangible, and executives had other priorities that appeared safer. In hindsight, it stands as one of the great missed opportunities in entertainment history.

That pattern has repeated itself across industries. Xerox had the graphical user interface sitting inside its PARC laboratory and failed to commercialize it. Kodak invented the digital camera and buried it to protect film. Blockbuster declined to buy Netflix. Yahoo passed on acquiring Google for $1 million. Each of those decisions made sense in the moment. Each protected an existing revenue stream. Each underestimated the scale of what was coming next. What looked like discipline was actually fear of disrupting the status quo.

Commercial real estate brokerage is standing at one of those inflection points right now. Artificial intelligence is our James Bond moment.

For 42 years, I have said that commercial real estate brokerage is not the real estate business — it is the information and relationship business. Relationships close transactions. Information creates leverage within those relationships. The broker who controls the most accurate, comprehensive and actionable information wins.

For decades, that meant walking every block, mapping ownership manually, tracking zoning envelopes, documenting transactions one by one, and building proprietary knowledge through repetition and discipline. It meant creating informational asymmetry the hard way, through sweat equity and relentless focus.

Today, artificial intelligence allows us to structure decades of unstructured data, marketing reports, offering memoranda, emails, zoning analyses and transaction histories, and convert them into predictive intelligence. It allows us to quantify behavior instead of relying on anecdote.

When we built BKREA’s Developer Ranking System, we analyzed more than 400 marketing reports spanning three decades and evaluated 1,814 development companies across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx. We scored them based on measurable engagement, confidentiality agreements signed, offers submitted, properties purchased and pricing behavior relative to ask. That level of structured analysis would have been practically impossible at scale without AI. It transformed history into strategy.

This is not about replacing brokers. It is about replacing guesswork.

The firms dismissing AI today sound eerily similar to the executives who dismissed Bond, digital photography or the personal computer: We already have analysts. Our relationships matter more. This is overhyped. We have been successful without it.

Those statements may feel reasonable, right up until the competitive gap becomes irreversible. The commercial real estate industry remains astonishingly analog for a business that transacts tens of billions of dollars annually in New York City alone. Critical information sits fragmented across PDFs, spreadsheets, inboxes and proprietary systems that do not communicate with one another. Institutional memory walks out the door when senior brokers retire. Data exists, but it is trapped, siloed and underutilized.

AI changes that dynamic permanently. It can disaggregate development pipelines to the square foot. It can analyze zoning capacity across thousands of parcels in minutes. It can identify behavioral patterns invisible to the human eye. It can rank counterparties based on empirical performance rather than reputation. It can surface emerging trends before they become obvious to the broader market.

In a seller representation-only model, which I have adhered to for my entire career, the mandate is simple: achieve the highest possible price on the best terms with the highest likelihood of closing for the client. To accomplish that, you must identify not just the most active buyer, but also the most aggressive, the most reliable and the most likely to close at the highest percentage of ask. Artificial intelligence sharpens that judgment. It enhances relationships by arming them with precision.

Imagine ignoring these tools because the market feels uncertain. Imagine protecting yesterday’s process because it is comfortable. Imagine assuming that traditional methods will always be enough. That is Columbia passing on Bond. That is Kodak protecting film. That is Xerox focusing on copiers. The irony is that AI will not eliminate brokerage firms. It will eliminate brokerage firms that refuse to evolve.

The separation will happen quietly at first: a sharper pricing recommendation, a more targeted buyer pool, a higher closing percentage, a stronger negotiating position supported by irrefutable data. Then the compounding effect takes hold. Five years from now, the firms that embraced AI will have structured proprietary data sets, behavioral scoring systems, predictive pricing models and institutional knowledge that cannot be replicated overnight. The firms that hesitated will still be debating whose anecdotal opinion carries more weight.

In New York City, the most competitive real estate market in the world, marginal advantages compound into dominant positions. Artificial intelligence is not marginal. It is exponential.

Commercial real estate brokerage has always been about asymmetry, seeing what others do not see, knowing what others do not know, acting before others act. AI magnifies that asymmetry. This is our James Bond moment. The opportunity is sitting on the table. The only question is who says yes, and who becomes Columbia Pictures.

Robert Knakal is founder, chairman and CEO of BK Real Estate Advisors.