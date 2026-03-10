Contech Startup TrueBuilt Acquires Capabuild

Preconstruction proptech company TrueBuilt announced Tuesday that it has acquired Capabuild, a mobile field documentation and reality capture platform for restoration and mitigation contractors.

The acquisition was completed Nov. 1, 2025, but has been made public only now, said Jon Sibley, founder and CEO of Huntington Beach, Calif.-based TrueBuilt. Sibley declined to confirm financial details of the acquisition.

“TrueBuilt was founded to eliminate friction in takeoff and estimation through AI,” said Sibley. “And acquiring Capabuild extends that mission onto the jobsite.”

The merger began to take form last summer when Sibley learned Capabuild was for sale, he said. “Eventually, we decided to move forward with TrueBuilt and Capabuild, and I decided to keep both brands, in addition to adopting the jobsite protocol to TrueBuilt.”

Sibley is now the CEO of Capabuild as well as TrueBuilt, an AI-native estimation technology for commercial construction. The combination creates a platform for practical AI and jobsite reality capture in construction software. It also means TrueBuilt can move beyond being a point solution to a more complete platform. Reality capture involves creating three-dimensional imagery out of sometimes unordered photos or other images.

Capabuild will continue to operate as a stand-alone brand under the TrueBuilt umbrella, serving restoration and mitigation contractors. The acquisition connects Capabuild’s high-fidelity jobsite data capture via light detection and ranging (Lidar) and 360-degree walk-throughs directly to TrueBuilt’s AI estimation engine. Contractors should be able to scope work faster, track production more consistently, and reduce change orders across a project life cycle.

“There’s tons of construction software out there,” said Sibley. “But construction has a productivity problem. We can’t fix the labor shortage by literally bringing in more labor, and we’re all waiting for robotics to take flight and improve labor rates that way. That’s obviously taking time. What we have to do is make each person on the site, or each person that does work in the back office, more productive. And that’s where AI software comes into the fold, specifically on the AI estimation side as well as capabilities on the documentation side of actually tracking what’s happening.”

TrueBuilt’s acquisition of Capabuild has increased the parent company’s revenue 124 percent over the last three months, said Sibley, with TrueBuilt already employing between 18 to 21 professionals, about half of whom are on the engineering team in Brazil.

“Capabuild’s mission has always been to bring clarity and accountability to the jobsite,”

Stephen Llevano, founder of Capabuild, said in a statement. “With TrueBuilt, we can turn that clarity into a connected workflow that strengthens estimates, improves execution, and helps contractors operate with more confidence at every stage of a project. We’re excited to keep serving our customers while building what’s next together. Jon and the TrueBuilt team share our obsession with practical, contractor-first innovation, and I’m thrilled to partner with them to bring this vision to market.”

Philip Russo can be reached at prusso@commercialobserver.com.

CORRECTION: This article was updated to reflect TrueBuild’s correct revenue boost.