Westwood Financial Lands $145M Boost to Credit Facility

A 55-year-old real estate investment firm from Los Angeles has substantially boosted its credit facility after closing two new financing efforts.

Westwood Financial, which owns a grocery-anchored retail portfolio across the Sun Belt, has expanded its debt platform with $70 million in fresh term loans and a $75 million increase to its revolving credit facility. The injections raise Westwood’s total facility to $470 million.

Both the term loans and the revolver mature in 2029 with a one-year extension option.

A consortium of banks led by Keybank provided the financing, alongside Capital One, Truist Bank, Mizuho Bank, City National Bank, Synovus Bank, First Financial Bank and S&T Bank. Westwood plans to use the term loan proceeds to repay high-cost debt and near-term maturities, and will use the inflated revolver to provide low-cost liquidity, according to the firm.

“The recast and expansion of the credit facility meaningfully enhance Westwood Financial’s flexibility and further position the firm to pursue strategic growth initiatives, while maintaining a disciplined approach to risk across a range of market environments,” Juyuan Wei, Westwood’s chief financial officer, said in a statement.

Westwood’s bolstered financing builds on a $70 million syndicated term loan that it secured in late 2024. KeyBanc and Capital One also co-led that five-year term loan, alongside Synovus.

In addition to the capital expansion, Westwood also announced it refinanced both The Boardwalk at Andersen Springs in Chandler, Ariz., and The Shops at Walnut Creek in Westminster, Colo., for $50.8 million, putting the firm’s capital raised in 2025 at nearly $200 million.

Westwood Financial owns 125 properties with a 96 percent lease rate. Its assets in Southern California include the Belmont Shopping Center in Long Beach, Magnolia/Vineland in North Hollywood, Olympiad Plaza in Mission Viejo, and Plaza del Rio in San Juan Capistrano.

