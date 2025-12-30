Automobile manufacturer Volkswagen is parking itself in Long Island City, Queens, Commercial Observer has learned.

A Volkswagen dealership, using the entity Teddy of Queens, signed a 10-year lease for 66,500 square feet of warehouse, mechanic shop and showroom space across five Long Island City properties, according to tenant broker Jaffe Realty.

The five properties — which include 36-45 37th Street, 47-61 37th Street, 36-61 37th Street, 37-21 Northern Boulevard and 37-15 Northern Boulevard — are owned by Vesta Industries and Vecta Industries, according to property records.

Volkswagen’s new space fronting Northern Boulevard will act as its New York City flagship and be the second location of the car manufacturer’s Teddy Volkswagen dealership, which has its original location at 3743 Boston Road in the Bronx. The dealership is owned and managed by Teddy Bessen and Julio Batista.

The new Long Island City location is expected to create more than 100 local jobs and support economic growth in Queens, according to Teddy Volkswagen. The dealership will offer “a full lineup” of new and used Volkswagens, plus mechanic services and financing options, the company said.

Jaffe Realty’s Brian Jaffe brokered the deal for the tenant, while Sholom & Zuckerbrot Realty’s Franklin Zuckerbrot and Joe Eliasoph represented the landlord.

The asking rent was not provided, but a report from CBRE found industrial rents in Queens averaged $34.27 per square foot during the third quarter of 2025.

Spokespeople for the landlord and Sholom & Zuckerbrot did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Volkswagen dealership will replace former tenant and stage lighting equipment supplier Kaufman Astoria Studios Lighting — a subsidiary of movie studio Kaufman Astoria Studios — in its new Long Island City space. The site was also previously a Cadillac dealership, and rose to fame as the setting of 1990 black comedy “Cadillac Man,” featuring Robin Williams and Tim Robbins.

News of the Volkswagen deal comes after some other recent leases for car dealerships in the city.

In April, Ferrari signed a 10-year lease for 7,629 square feet at 425 Park Avenue in Midtown East for a new showroom, while private club Classic Car Club Manhattan took 60,000 square feet for a new flagship location at 645 11th Avenue in Hell’s Kitchen in June 2024.

