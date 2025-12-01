UN Population Fund Consolidates to 65K in Midtown East

The United Nations Population Fund, in an ongoing consolidation of space, will relocate from 605 Third Avenue to 730 Third Avenue, cutting its current 130,000-square-foot space allocation in half.

This follows news from June that the United Nations had consolidated operations split between 1 and 2 United Nations Plaza into the latter facility, as Commercial Observer reported at the time.

The need for less space is the result of more agency employees working from home and some being relocated to Nairobi, Kenya, agency representative Anna Jefferys told Crain’s New York Business, which was first to report the news.

Crain’s notes that the U.N. has cut its leased footprint in the city in half over the past decade, and that the organization still seeks to cut 1,100 employees from its New York payroll.

The lease duration, exact square footage, asking rent and identity of the brokers involved were unclear. The average asking rent for Midtown office space for the third quarter of 2025 was $80.71 per square foot, according to a report by Colliers.

TIAA has been headquartered in the building since its unveiling in the late 1950s, and its subsidiary, Nuveen Real Estate, is the building’s owner. Nuveen declined to comment on the specifics of the lease deal.

Completed in 1957, the 28-story, 701,722-square-foot building in Midtown East underwent a $120 million renovation led by Gensler in 2021, with direction from development adviser Taconic Partners, that included a double-height lobby entrance and a full-service amenity floor as well as multiple landscaped roof terraces. The building is now LEED Gold certified.

Other tenants at 730 Third Avenue include flexible workspace provider Industrious, law firm Goulston & Storrs, and financial services company CBIZ.

Representatives from TIAA, the U.N. and CBRE, which is listed as the building’s broker for office space, did not immediately respond to requests for information.

