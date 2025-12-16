Reid Tax & Advisory Services, a financial planning company, is relocating part of its workforce to East Midtown Manhattan, Commercial Observer has learned.

The firm has inked a 10-year, 14,574-square-foot lease at SL Green’s 800 Third Avenue at an asking rent of $65 per square foot, a source close to the deal told CO.

Newmark brokers David Falk, Jason Greenstein and Dylan Weisman represented Reid Tax & Advisory on this lease. Falk, Greenstein, and Weisman all declined to comment on the deal. Larry Swiger from SL Green represented the landlord in-house, according to the source. Swiger did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reid Tax & Advisory lists two New York City addresses on its website, 462 Seventh Avenue and 12 West 32nd Street, in addition to offices in White Plains and Woodbury, N.Y.. The firm will move — though it is unclear when — from 462 Seventh Avenue to 800 Third Avenue, according to the source.

Located between 49th and 50th streets, 800 Third Avenue is a 41-story office tower that was designed by Emery Roth & Sons, and completed in 1972. Other corporate tenants include investment management firm Renaissance Technologies, international law firm Cohen & Gresser, and legal disputes and investigation firm Kobre & Kim.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.