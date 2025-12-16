Leases   ·   Office Leases

Reid Tax & Advisory Services Inks 15K-SF Lease at SL Green’s 800 Third Avenue

By December 16, 2025 12:37 pm
reprints
SL Green's Steven Durels and 800 Third Avenue.
SL Green's Steven Durels and 800 Third Avenue. PHOTOS: Courtesy SL Green; Tdorante10/CC by-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Reid Tax & Advisory Services, a financial planning company, is relocating part of its workforce to East Midtown Manhattan, Commercial Observer has learned. 

The firm has inked a 10-year, 14,574-square-foot lease at SL Green’s 800 Third Avenue at an asking rent of $65 per square foot, a source close to the deal told CO. 

SEE ALSO: Bain Capital Real Estate, 11North Partners Close $1.6B Raise for Retail Fund

Newmark brokers David Falk, Jason Greenstein and Dylan Weisman represented Reid Tax & Advisory on this lease. Falk, Greenstein, and Weisman all declined to comment on the deal. Larry Swiger from SL Green represented the landlord in-house, according to the source. Swiger did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Reid Tax & Advisory lists two New York City addresses on its website, 462 Seventh Avenue and 12 West 32nd Street, in addition to offices in White Plains and Woodbury, N.Y.. The firm will move — though it is unclear when — from 462 Seventh Avenue to 800 Third Avenue, according to the source. 

Located between 49th and 50th streets, 800 Third Avenue is a 41-story office tower that was designed by Emery Roth & Sons, and completed in 1972. Other corporate tenants include investment management firm Renaissance Technologies, international law firm Cohen & Gresser, and legal disputes and investigation firm Kobre & Kim

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.  

12 West 32nd Street, 462 Seventh Avenue, 800 Third Avenue, David Falk, Dylan Weisman, Jason Greenstein, Larry Swiger, Newmark, Reid Tax & Advisory Services, SL Green
Brian Harper of 11North Partners (left), Martha Kelley of Bain Capital Real Estate (right), and wads of dollar bills in the background,
Retail · Leases
National

Bain Capital Real Estate, 11North Partners Close $1.6B Raise for Retail Fund

By Brian Pascus
BXP CEO Owen Thomas and 2100 M Street NW, Washington, D.C.
Office · Leases
Washington DC

BXP Buys Beleaguered D.C. Office for $55M, Inks Anchor Lease With Global Law Firm

By Nick Trombola
Alchemy-ABR's Joel Breitkopf (top), Cain's Jonathan Goldstein (bottom), and a rendering of inside 125 West 57th Street.
Office · Leases
New York City

Two Investment Firms Ink 10K-SF Deals at 125 West 57th Street

By Isabelle Durso