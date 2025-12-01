Finance   ·   Refinance

MF1 Capital Supplies $62M Construction Takeout for Gowanus Resi Tower

By December 1, 2025 4:17 pm
reprints
Scott Waynebern of MF1 Capital and 526 Baltic Street, Brooklyn.
Scott Waynebern of MF1 Capital and 526 Baltic Street, Brooklyn. PHOTOS: Emily Assiran/for Commercial Observer; Courtesy Landstone Capital Group

Borough Developers has sealed $62 million of takeout construction financing for a newly completed multifamily development in Gowanus, Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned.

MF1 Capital provided the loan for the development firm’s 11-story The Baltic Canal apartment building at 526 Baltic Street. The deal retires a previous construction loan from BridgeCity Capital for the 99-unit property in an area along the Gowanus Canal that was rezoned in 2021 to enable denser development. 

SEE ALSO: Apollo, GIC Provide $835M Refi for 25 Water Street Office-to-Resi Conversion

Landstone Capital Group arranged the takeout construction loan with a team led by Leah Paskus and Shlomy Wertzberger. Michael Squires and Ben Rosenberg represented MF1 in the deal, which closed last week. 

The Baltic Canal will feature studio to two-bedroom apartment options with a portion of the units designated as affordable under the state’s expired 421a tax abatement program. Community amenities include a fitness center, a yoga studio, a sauna, a coworking lounge, a media room and a game room. 

MF1 Capital and Borough Developers did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com

Ben Rosenberg, Leah Paskus, Michael Squires, Shlomy Wertzberger, Borough Developers, BridgeCity Capital, Landstone Capital Group, MF1 Capital
GFP Real Estate's Jeff Gural (top), Metroloft's Nathan Berman (bottom) and 25 Water Street.
Residential · Finance
New York City

Apollo, GIC Provide $835M Refi for 25 Water Street Office-to-Resi Conversion

By Andrew Coen
Meridian Capital Group’s David Hayum (top) and Michael Farkovits (bottom), and Crown Pointe in Atlanta.
Office · Finance
Georgia

Optimum Bank Provides $27M Acquisition Loan for Distressed Atlanta-Area Office

By Brian Pascus
Ronnie Levine (left) and Seth Grossman (right).
Industry · Finance
National

Arrow Adds Meridian Alums Ronnie Levine, Seth Grossman as Senior Advisers

By Andrew Coen