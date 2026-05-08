Finance   ·   Refinance

Keystone National Lends $46M for Arizona Industrial Campus

By May 8, 2026 11:57 am
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Arrow Real Estate's Morris Betesh (top) and Seth Grossman, and Sossaman Business Campus in Mesa, Ariz.
Arrow Real Estate's Morris Betesh (top) and Seth Grossman, and Sossaman Business Campus in Mesa, Ariz. PHOTOS: Courtesy Arrow Real Estate

Silver Creek Development has sealed $46 million of construction takeout financing for a newly-built Arizona industrial project, Commercial Observer has learned.

Keystone National, a debt fund, supplied the loan for Silver Creek’s Sossaman Business Campus in Mesa, Ariz., a suburb of Phoenix. 

SEE ALSO: Knighthead Funding Refis Nashville Apartments With $27M Loan

Arrow Real Estate Advisors negotiated the debt with a team consisting of Morris Betesh, Seth Grossman, Eliott Zeitoune, Alex Bailkin and Porter Thomas

“Mesa’s depth of semiconductor, aerospace, and defense tenants made this a compelling story for lenders,” Betesh, founder and managing partner of Arrow, said in a statement. “We delivered a flexible debt fund execution that retired the construction loan on terms that fit the client’s unique sale strategy.”

Located at 3305 South Sossaman Road four miles north of Mesa GatewayAirport, the 330,492-square-foot property comprises eight buildings designed for technology tenants.

Keystone National and Silver Creek Development did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com

 

Alex Bailkin, Eliott Zeitoune, Morris Betesh, Porter Thomas, Seth Grossman, Arrow Real Estate Advisors, Keystone National, Silver Creek Development
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