Law Firm Harris Trzaskoma Inks 16K-SF Deal at 125 Broad Street

Newly formed law firm Harris Trzaskoma is set to open its headquarters in Manhattan’s Financial District.

The law firm, which specializes in white-collar defense, internal investigations and civil and criminal trials, signed a long-term lease for 16,051 square feet on part of the 10th floor of 125 Broad Street, according to landlord broker Cushman & Wakefield.

The 40-story office tower between FDR Drive and Water Street is owned by law firm Sullivan & Cromwell, which also has its offices on several floors of the property.

The deal represents Harris Trzaskoma’s first and only office in New York City after launching in May, C&W said.

“Harris Trzaskoma’s decision to launch their new firm at 125 Broad Street underscores the enduring appeal of well-operated, institutionally owned office assets in Lower Manhattan,” C&W’s Josh Kuriloff, who brokered the deal for the landlord along with Frank Cento and Richard Nocom, said in a statement.

“The building continues to attract top-tier professional services tenants who value stability, quality, and an environment that supports long-term growth,” Kuriloff added.

The exact length of the lease and asking rent were unclear, but a report from Newmark found office rents in Lower Manhattan averaged $58.95 per square foot during the third quarter of 2025.

Newmark’s Daniel Appel brokered the deal for the tenant. Spokespeople for Harris Trzaskoma, Sullivan & Cromwell and Newmark did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Harris Trzaskoma will join several other office tenants at 125 Broad Street, including financial printer Command Financial Press, nonprofit American Civil Liberties Union, the New York City Police Benevolent Association, and social services organization Institute for Community Living.

