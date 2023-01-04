Environmentally Friendly Textile Company Moves Into 247 West 37th Street

They say go green or go home, but one company is doing both by leasing new office space in Midtown.

The U.S. arm of Colombia-based textile producer Greentex America signed a five-year lease for 4,371 square feet on the 17th floor of 247 West 37th Street, according to landlord GFP Real Estate, which did not disclose the asking rent.

With its U.S. headquarters in Miami, Greentex specializes in the development and sale of environmentally friendly fabrics for the fashion industry. GFP will be building out the company’s new offices to include a showroom, a conference room and a pantry.

Matthew Mandell of GFP represented the landlord in-house while Allen Gurevich, also with GFP, negotiated on behalf of the tenant.

Greentex has a retail location at 236 West 26th Street but it’s unclear if this is a relocation of the New York City offices or a new outpost.

The 19-story building between Seventh and Eighth avenues was designed in 1924 by architectural firm Gronenberg & Leuchtag, which is no longer in operation.

GFP has recently invested in the repositioning of the 271,000-square-foot building to include new elevators, an updated lobby and Stitch Bar & Lounge on the ground floor. Greentex’s space in particular will get a new HVAC system and energy-efficient LED lighting as part of the buildout, according to GFP.

Other tenants in the building include the Jewish Association Serving the Aging, Workers Circle, Settlement Housing Fund and fashion designer Prabal Gurung.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.