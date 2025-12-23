Jessica Schaefer’s Capital V Signs 6K-SF Lease at 40 Thompson Street

Jessica Schaefer’s newly founded public relations firm Capital V is one of Jon Krasner’s first tenants after he bought 40 Thompson Street in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood four months ago, Commercial Observer has learned.

Schaefer, founder of the all-female financial communications outfit Bevel, signed a 10-year, 6,000-square-foot lease on the sixth floor of the building acquired by Krasner’s 7G Group from ​​Steven Elghanayan’s Epic for $23.1 million in August, according to Capital V. Schaefer launched Capital V this month after Bevel was sold off in 2023.

Shaefer, who has represented figures such as New York Mets owner Steve Cohen and WeWork founder and former CEO Adam Neumann, said asking rent was $95 per square foot.

“I think post-COVID, we’re seeing a lot of top [tech] talent move from the Bay Area to New York, and there is hundreds of billions of dollars in capital going into the tech and venture ecosystem in New York City,” Shaefer told CO. “We’re not going to open offices in San Francisco or L.A. We’re just going to have headquarters in New York, and then potentially we’ll look at Abu Dhabi.”

CBRE’s Edward Sisca represented Capital V in the transaction, while Scott Gutnick, David Falk and Daniel Levine of Newmark negotiated on behalf of the landlord.

CBRE and Newmark did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Schaefer’s new firm will be working with late-stage tech companies, venture capital funds, proptech companies, and artificial intelligence and supply chain firms. The office will accommodate up to 75 employees, with Capital V expecting to double its 20-person headcount in 2026.

“I was born and raised in downtown New York City. SoHo is as hot as it’s ever been and it continues to move in that direction,” Krasner said in a statement. “The quality of tenants coming in are higher and higher. SoHo is the center of New York City’s finance and tech scene.”

Capital V’s office puts its staff in the same area as its target clientele, such as venture capital firms Thrive Capital, a16z and Torch Capital.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.