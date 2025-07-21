AdaptHealth Takes 10K-SF Office at 125 West 57th Street

Medical equipment company AdaptHealth signed a five-year, 10,257-square-foot lease at Alchemy-ABR Investment Partners and Cain International‘s 125 West 57th Street, building ownership told Commercial Observer.

The company, which operates a network of medical equipment suppliers, will occupy space on the 14th floor of the Class A office development on Manhattan’s Billionaire’s Row.

Ramsey Feher from CBRE represented the tenant in this lease. Mitchell Konsker, Christine Colley, Kristen Morgan, Kate Roush and Dan Turkewitz from JLL represented ownership in the deal. CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“The new lease reflects the continued demand for trophy office space on Midtown’s most iconic corridors,” Morgan told CO via email. “Tenants, particularly boutique firms seeking distinctive environments, are drawn to buildings that offer architectural distinction and elevated tenant experiences, and this property delivers both.”

Asking rent was not disclosed, but the average asking rent for Class A office space in Midtown was $84.61 per square foot for the second quarter of 2025, according to Colliers data.

“From day one, our vision for 125 West 57th Street has been to create a best-in-class destination that serves both tenants and the surrounding community on Billionaire’s Row,” Brian Ray, managing partner of Alchemy-ABR Investment Partners, said in a statement. “With this exciting lease from AdaptHealth, and more to be announced soon, momentum is building, and we are confident about our positioning as a trophy asset in today’s marketplace.”

Additionally, building ownership also announced that Ten Five Hospitality — the company behind the restaurants Mother Wolf and Ka’Teen — will bring a new restaurant concept to the retail space at 125 West 57th Street.

Ten Five Hospitality will take over 7,045 square feet in a 15-year lease, with a five-year extension option, building ownership said. There are no further details about the restaurant right now.

Steven Soutendijk of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord in the restaurant lease, while Newmark’s Michael Cohen represented the tenant.

C&W declined to comment, and Newmark did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

125 West 57th Street is a 30-story, 173,000-square-foot office tower that sits on a lot between Seventh Avenue and Avenue of the Americas that had been owned by the Calvary Baptist Church for over a century. Elements of the building were designed by Gensler and FX Collaborative.

