Coworking Firm Jay Suites Takes 30K SF for First Brooklyn Location

After setting up shop across Manhattan, coworking firm Jay Suites is ready to take its business to Brooklyn.

Jay Suites, which provides flexible and on-demand office and conference spaces, has signed a lease for 30,000 square feet on the entire second floor of the landmarked Pioneer Building at 41 Flatbush Avenue in Fort Greene, according to the company.

The 10-story office and retail building between Lafayette Avenue and Fulton Street is owned by Quinlan Development Group and Building and Land Technology.

Called Jay Suites Brooklyn, the space will be the coworking firm’s first location in Brooklyn and 13th spot overall, following Manhattan locations from the Financial District up to Midtown East. Jay Suites will take over the space from coworking firm Regus, which used the spot for its Spaces brand, Jay Suites said.

“This expansion feels like a natural evolution of who we are and what New York’s workers now expect,” Jack Srour, co-CEO of Jay Suites, said in a statement earlier this month. “Brooklyn plays by its own rules — creative, driven, and unapologetically original. Opening our location at 41 Flatbush gives us the chance to build a workspace that reflects that energy.”

The length of the lease and the asking rent were unclear, but a report from Colliers found office rents near Downtown Brooklyn averaged $55.34 per square foot during the third quarter of 2025.

No brokers worked on the deal, as it was a “direct” negotiation, according to Jay Suites. Spokespeople for Quinlan and Building and Land Technology did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Built in 1909, the Pioneer Building was once home to manufacturing companies, but its $50 million redevelopment in 2015 turned it into a modern office and retail hub.

Jay Suites’ spot at 41 Flatbush Avenue will feature 65 private office units, four meeting rooms, phone booths, an upgraded kitchen and a rooftop deck, according to the company.

Other tenants at the landmarked building include real estate investment firm Merit Hill Capital and home energy management software developer EnergyHub, as well as acai bowl chain SoBol and bakery Brooklyn French Bakers in the property’s retail space.

