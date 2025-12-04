Bravo Property Trust Refis Assisted Living Facilities With $42M Loan

Developer Shahid Imran has sealed a $42 million debt facility to refinance two Hampton Manor assisted living properties in Virginia and Michigan, Commercial Observer has learned.

Bravo Property Trust originated the cross-collateralized loan to refinance Hampton Manor of Chesapeake. and Hampton Manor of Taylor. The facilities, at 1909 Edinburgh Parkway in Chesapeake, Va., and 13750 Pardee Road in Taylor, Mich., contain a combined 178 units.

“This transaction highlights Bravo’s ability to deliver flexible, balance sheet bridge financing for high-quality health care assets,” Aaron Krawitz, CEO of Bravo Property Trust, said in a statement. “This was a well-structured deal with a great borrower, and we’re pleased to help position these communities for their next stage of performance.”

Imran, owner of the Hampton Manor Premier Assisted Living and CEO of Build Senior Living, did not immediately return a request for comment.

