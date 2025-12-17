Bloomberg Renews 496K SF at Global Holdings’ 120 Park Avenue

Bloomberg has inked one of the biggest lease transactions of 2025.

The financial data and media giant led by former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg has signed an 11-year renewal for 495,753 square feet at Global Holdings’ 120 Park Avenue, the landlord announced Wednesday. Asking rent was $135 per square foot.

The deal covers 20 floors of the 26-story office tower, as well as some lower-level spaces, according to Global Holdings. Nonprofit Global Designing Cities Initiative is also a tenant on the building’s 21st floor.

Bloomberg moved into its office on the corner of Park Avenue and East 41st Street — and across the street from Grand Central Terminal — in 2011, renewing its lease there in November 2018. Bloomberg’s 120 Park office is in addition to its 946,815-square-foot headquarters at 731 Lexington Avenue, and a 924,876-square-foot office at 919 Third Avenue.

“This expansion and the tenant’s continued commitment to 120 Park Avenue affirms our building’s value, exceptional location, and ability to meet the evolving needs of name-brand, global businesses,” Chris Roth, head of Global Holdings’ office business, said in a statement.

“This momentum highlights the broader Park Avenue renaissance as leading businesses seek a quality environment with grandeur and a strong sense of place that supports their long-term goals,” Roth added.

CBRE’s Howard Fiddle, Chris Mansfield and Zachary Weil brokered the deal for Bloomberg. Global Holdings was represented in-house by Roth, Craig Panzirer and Alex Radmin, as well as by JLL’s Paul Glickman and Diana Biasotti.

“This transaction demonstrates the remarkable leasing momentum in Manhattan’s Class A market,” JLL’s Glickman said in a statement to Commercial Observer. “The tenant’s long-term commitment to 120 Park Avenue highlights the powerful appeal of superior, well-located assets with best-in-class ownership.”

Bloomberg declined to comment, while a spokesperson for CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Crain’s New York Business first reported news of the deal.

Bloomberg’s deal at 120 Park is the largest office lease recorded in New York City so far during the fourth quarter, and is among the largest leases signed in all of 2025, according to Global Holdings.

The deal is also part of more than 1.3 million square feet of leasing executed by Global Holdings throughout its entire portfolio this year, which included 300,000 square feet at 99 Park Avenue and more than 50,000 square feet at 25 Kent Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.