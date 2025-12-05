Leases

Apple Expands Yet Again at Penn 11

By December 5, 2025 12:22 pm
Apple CEO Tim Cook and 11 Penn Plaza.
Apple CEO Tim Cook and 11 Penn Plaza. PHOTOS: NIC COURY/AFP via Getty Images; Propertyshark

Apple is expanding its presence in the Big Apple once more, adding two floors spanning 95,000 square feet to its footprint at Vornado Realty Trust’s Penn 11, bringing its total in the building to 550,000 square feet.  

The new lease at the 1.2 million-square-foot office building also known as 11 Pennsylvania Plaza runs until 2035, concurrent with Apple’s current lease. The asking rent was $90 per square foot, according to The Real Deal, which was first to report the news.

Apple now occupies the 26-story building’s fourth floor and floors eight through 16. The top two floors of that had been occupied by AMC Networks, which renewed its lease for five years but downsized from 335,000 square feet to 177,000 square feet. It’s unclear whether Apple’s addition was a direct sublease from AMC Networks or if Vornado had some direct involvement in the deal. 

David Endelman of JLL represented Apple. Newmark’s Neil Goldmacher and Andrew Sachs represented AMC Networks. Vornado was represented in-house by Glen Weiss and Jared Silverman.

Apple has expanded its Penn 11 presence several times since first occupying the building in 2020. Its last update, in November 2024, added 61,000 square feet previously occupied by Macy’s at $85 per square foot, renewing its entire footprint until 2035 at the time, according to TRD.

Vornado secured $450 million in commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) debt as part of a five-year loan to refinance the property in July 2025, as Commercial Observer reported at the time. 

The CMBS transaction was co-originated by Citigroup, BMO Capital Markets and Société Générale.   

Tenants at Vornado’s other area properties have expanded as well. Samsung doubled its footprint at the company’s 2.5 million-square-foot Penn 1 to 71,000 square feet in June 2025 as part of a new 10-year lease, as CO reported. 

Representatives from Apple and JLL did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Vornado declined to comment.

Larry Getlen can be reached at lgetlen@commercialobserver.com.

11 Pennsylvania Plaza, Andrew Sachs, David Endelman, Glen Weiss, Jared Silverman, Macy's, Neil Goldmacher, Penn 1, Penn 11, AMC Networks, Apple, BMO Capital Markets, Citigroup, JLL, Newmark, Société Générale, Vornado Realty Trust
