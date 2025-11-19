Talent Agency Renews Big HQ Lease in Beverly Hills

Film productions have left Southern California at rapid clip since the pandemic, yet one of the entertainment industry’s largest talent agencies isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

United Talent Agency (UTA) has inked a renewal lease for its 192,000-square-foot headquarters space at DivcoWest’s UTA Plaza in Beverly Hills. UTA has operated from the building at 9336-9346 Civic Center Drive since 2011.

SEE ALSO: Mediterranean Eatery Motek Takes Over Greenwich Village Figaro Space

DivcoWest has owned the property since 2018 after acquiring it from Rockefeller Group for $236 million, according to reports at the time. Live Nation also houses its headquarters at the 1985-built plaza.

“UTA has been a valued tenant since we acquired the building in 2018, and we’re pleased to continue this relationship as their real estate partner in Los Angeles,” Costa Petrunoff, DivcoWest’s managing director of investments, said in a statement.

Despite California’s newly revamped film tax credits, which offer production companies incentives to film in the state, Hollywood studios have had serious leasing problems since the pandemic put the vast majority of projects on ice. Still, the show goes on for Southern California’s defining industry.

In May, for example, fellow talent agency Artists First inked a nearly 23,000-square-foot lease at Irvine Company’s trophy building at 2121 Avenue of the Stars in Century City. Another talent management firm, Verve Talent Agency, signed a 53,000-square-foot relocation lease at Lincoln Property Company’s BA/SE campus in Hollywood in 2023.

As for studios, Hackman Capital Partners and Affinius Capital in August secured a $165 million refinancing loan for Raleigh Studios, a 315,000-square-foot studio campus along Melrose Avenue in L.A. Hackman had also secured approval from the L.A. City Council earlier this year for its $1 billion redevelopment of Television City, yet is currently in a legal fight with Caruso (Caruso’s The Grove shopping plaza is across the street from the project) over the council’s alleged violation of environmental law in greenlighting the development.

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.