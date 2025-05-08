Irvine Company is taking full advantage of the continuing flight-to-quality trend in Southern California, with a new lease secured at one of its towers in Los Angeles’ top office market.

Talent management and production company Artists First inked a lease for 22,800 square feet at Irvine’s 2121 Avenue of the Stars, a 34-story trophy building in Century City. Artists First plans to relocate from its current space at JMB Realty’s 37-story 1999 Avenue of the Stars, just down the street, but it wasn’t immediately clear if the move is an expansion or downsize. Terms and the length of the lease were not disclosed.

Artists First joins a number of tenants at the building similarly looking for high-quality space, particularly law firms. Artists Firsts’ new neighbors include Kohanchi Law, Hekmat Law Group and Baer Trager, along with marketing agency Aellē Digital, consulting firm Armanino and Goldman Sachs. The building is 94 percent leased as of late March.

Representatives for Irvine and for Artists First did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Irvine in 2023 completed a significant renovation of its Century City office, a strategy of reinvestment that Irvine claims is crucial to its high occupancy and tenant retention. Occupancy across its portfolio was 90 percent. Irvine also spent more than $538 million upgrading its workspaces last year.

Most of Irvine Company’s activity, however, comes out of its backyard in Orange County. The company owns the sprawling Spectrum Terrace campus in the city of Irvine, regularly racking up leases like Hidden Valley-owner Ventura Foods’ 60,000-square-foot office relocation there late last month.

