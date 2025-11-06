Global investment firm Sixth Street inked a 103,419-square-foot lease at the Tishman Speyer-owned office building known as The Spiral in October.

The sublease at 66 Hudson Boulevard was one of the largest transactions in Midtown South in the last 30 days, according to the latest Manhattan monthly office report from Colliers. Data from CBRE also highlighted the deal as particularly significant.

There are few available details regarding this sublease, including the length of the lease, the asking rent, and the names of the brokers who handled the deal on each side. However, Compstak noted a lease expiration date of 2042.

The average asking rent for office space in Midtown South was $78.68 per square foot in October, according to the Colliers data.

Both Tishman Speyer and Sixth Street declined Commercial Observer’s requests for comment.

Construction on The Spiral, a 66-story office tower designed by Bjarke Ingels Group, began in 2018 and was completed in 2023. Now a prominent part of the New York City skyline, 66 Hudson Boulevard offers tenants amenities including a clubhouse lounge featuring an open-air terrace and all-day grab-and-go food and drink options.

Other office tenants of The Spiral include venture capital firm Fifth Wall, tech investment company Triedge Investments, and private equity firm TPG.

