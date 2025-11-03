Savills is betting on the United States’ growing retail market.

The brokerage has launched a new U.S. retail advisory services platform, representing the expansion of its global retail expertise into “one of the most dynamic and consumer-driven markets in the world,” Savills announced Monday. The platform is designed to help clients in the U.S. “understand and leverage the retail sector’s influence on place and brand.”

“The launch of Savills retail in the U.S. reflects our continued investment in North America and commitment to bringing the full scale and sophistication of our global platform to clients here,” David Lipson, CEO of Savills North America, said in a statement.

Savills has tapped three former CBRE employees to lead the initiative.

The trio is led by Todd Siegel, who left his previous role as senior vice president at CBRE to lead Savills’ new service line as president of U.S. retail, according to the announcement. Based in Chicago, Siegel will focus on growing Savills’ retail advisory group across the country, as well as collaborate with the firm’s global retail team in key markets including Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

In addition, Phillip Golding, previously first vice president at CBRE, will serve as Savills’ executive managing director for the new platform. Kimberly Wiskup, formerly a senior associate at CBRE working under Siegel and Golding, will become Savills’ corporate managing director for the service.

All three hires will focus on “urban core, luxury and Class A high-street retail in premier markets,” including New York City’s Fifth Avenue, Los Angeles’ Rodeo Drive and Chicago’s Magnificent Mile, according to the announcement.

“This launch brings the full strength of the Savills global retail platform to the United States,” Siegel said in a statement. “Our focus is on advising owners and retailers that see real estate as an extension of their identity, where the right location can elevate a brand, define an asset, and shape a community.

“We’re bringing the Savills pedigree to U.S. retail, a boutique-level attention backed by a global platform that has guided some of the world’s greatest brands and property owners for decades,” Siegel added.

Siegel has completed some major retail deals in the U.S. during his career, including securing flagship locations for Eataly and Starbucks, and executing leases at properties such as 1221 Avenue of the Americas in New York City and 400 Post Street in San Francisco. Golding was also previously a store development manager at Starbucks, while Wiskup has consulted on major retail assets such as Willis Tower in Chicago.

“Our clients have been asking for more integrated, globally-connected retail advisory, and this new service delivers that,” Janet Woods, president of Savills North America, said in a statement. “The U.S. retail team embodies the precision, creativity and client-first mindset that define Savills worldwide. This is an exciting moment for both our firm and the clients we serve.”

A spokesperson for CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.