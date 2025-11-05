Leases   ·   Office Leases

Fintech Firm Current Moves to 62K SF at Vornado’s Penn 2

By November 5, 2025 4:32 pm
reprints
Stuart Sopp, founder and CEO of Current, and Penn 2.
Stuart Sopp, founder and CEO of Current, and Penn 2. PHOTOS: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile for Collision via Getty Images; GHI Plexi Images/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Fintech firm Current is moving its New York City offices to right above Penn Station.

Current, which provides users with mobile banking services such as early paycheck access and credit building, has signed a 10-year lease for more than 62,000 square feet on the 23rd floor of Vornado Realty Trust’s Penn 2, The Real Deal reported. Asking rent was $125 per square foot.

SEE ALSO: 1440 Foods Inks 14K-SF Lease at 450 Seventh Avenue

The deal represents a relocation and a bit of a downsizing for Current, which will leave its current 71,692-square-foot office at RXR’s 620 Avenue of the Americas in Chelsea for its new building one mile away at the intersection of Seventh Avenue and West 32nd Street.

Current Real Estate AdvisorsAdam Henick and Rob Kluge brokered the deal for the tenant, while Vornado was represented in-house by Josh Glick and Jared Silverman, along with Cushman & Wakefield’s Bruce Mosler and Josh Kuriloff.

Current Real Estate Advisors and Current declined to comment, while spokespeople for Vornado and C&W did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

News of the deal comes after a successful third quarter of leasing for Vornado, which on Tuesday reported New York office occupancy of 88.4 percent during the period, “primarily due to leasing activity at Penn 2,” Michael Franco, president and chief financial officer at Vornado, said during an earnings call.

Following a $750 million renovation, the 31-story tower is also now 78 percent leased, according to TRD.

Other tenants at Penn 2 include stakeholder strategy firm FGS Global, Verizon, Universal Music Group and Major League Soccer.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.

620 Avenue of the Americas, Adam Henick, Bruce Mosler, Jared Silverman, Josh Glick, Josh Kuriloff, Michael Franco, Penn 2, Penn Station, Rob Kluge, Current, Current Real Estate Advisors, Cushman & Wakefield, Vornado Realty Trust
Aby Rosen (left) and Retail by Mona's Brandon Singer.
Retail · Leases
New York City

RFR Holding Backs Retail by MONA in Major Expansion

By Mark Hallum
The Kaufman Organization President Steven Kaufman and 450 Seventh Avenue.
Office · Leases
New York City

1440 Foods Inks 14K-SF Lease at 450 Seventh Avenue

By Amanda Schiavo
Pembroke Director of Asset Management Max Timmons and 1201 New York Avenue NW, Washington, D.C.
Office · Leases
Washington DC

Pembroke Nabs Trio of D.C. Office Leases Totaling 25K SF

By Nick Trombola