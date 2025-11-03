A ballet studio will soon open at Monadnock Development’s newly built headquarters building in Gowanus, Brooklyn.

Cobble Hill Ballet, which offers two ballet programs for children, teens and adults, has signed a 10-year lease for 5,803 square feet on part of the fifth floor of Monadnock’s six-story mixed-use building at 300 Huntington Street, according to landlord broker CBRE. Asking rent was $55 per square foot.

The deal represents a relocation for the ballet studio, which will leave its current studio half a mile away at 232 Carroll Street for its new headquarters off Smith Street just west of the Gowanus Canal. Cobble Hill Ballet has two other Brooklyn locations, at 193 Columbia Street in Cobble Hill and 75 Third Street in Carroll Gardens.

“We are so excited to open the doors to our families at 300 Huntington,” Colette Linton-Meyer, founder of Cobble Hill Ballet, said in a statement. “Our new home will have three beautiful state-of-the-art studios for our dancers to enjoy.”

Acona Real Estate Advisors’ Matthew Hopkins brokered the deal for the tenant, while CBRE’s Patrick Dugan, Joseph Cirone, Taylor Carlin and Jeffrey Glabman represented the landlord. Hopkins did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Linton-Meyer, who trained at the Royal Academy of Dance in London, founded Cobble Hill Ballet in 2003 and has taught ballet to dancers of all ages for 25 years, according to the studio’s website.

Cobble Hill Ballet will be the latest retail tenant to join Monadnock’s 136,000-square-foot development, which was completed in January 2024 and features office, industrial and retail space, along with amenities including 5,000 square feet of terraces, a public esplanade and a bike storage room.

“Since developing 300 Huntington Street for its corporate headquarters, Monadnock Development has successfully leased the retail space at the property to a number of high-profile retail tenants that all directly serve the community,” CBRE’s Dugan said in a statement.

Other new tenants at 300 Huntington include training gym Breuckelen Athletic and bakery and stone mill Brooklyn Granary & Mill in the property’s retail space, as well as medical equipment manufacturer Cranial Technologies in the building’s office space.

“With the building’s success, it’s clear that this is fast becoming the premier location in Gowanus for neighborhood businesses, offices and creative light industry,” Frank Dubinsky, chief operating officer at Monadnock, said in a statement.

