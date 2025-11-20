Finance   ·   Refinance

Brookfield Seals $1.1B Recap for Logistics Portfolio

By November 20, 2025 11:59 am
reprints
Brookfield's Devin Barnwell and the inside of a warehouse.
Brookfield's Devin Barnwell and the inside of a warehouse. PHOTOS: Courtesy Brookfield; Marc Piscotty/Getty Images

Brookfield has executed a $1.1 billion recapitalization of its U.S. logistics portfolio, Commercial Observer can first report.

The refinance featured a $752 million commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) loan for its core portfolio and a $309.6 million balance sheet loan for seven transitional industrial properties. 

SEE ALSO: Ladder Capital Provides $49M Refi for Queens Multifamily Building

Brookfield said it projects to reduce the weighted average loan spread by 40 basis points through the recap and extend the portfolio’s average loan term by nearly four years.

“This recapitalization reinforces Brookfield’s disciplined approach to managing our logistics portfolio and the firm’s proactive approach to capital management” Devin Barnwell, managing partner and global head of portfolio management and logistics at Brookfield, said in a statement.  “By optimizing our financing and strengthening liquidity, we’re positioning the business for continued growth and flexibility in a dynamic market.”

The core portfolio in the deal encompasses 20 logistic properties in markets that include Southern California’s Inland Empire, Northern New Jersey, South Florida, and Washington, D.C. The portfolio is roughly 95 percent leased with average terms of five to seven years, according to Brookfield. 

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com.

 

Devin Barnwell, Brookfield
Camber Property Group's Rick Gropper and an aerial view of Queens.
Residential · Finance
New York City

Ladder Capital Provides $49M Refi for Queens Multifamily Building

By Brian Pascus
JLL's Michael Klein (top) and Gerard Quinn (bottom), and 555 Northfield Avenue, West Orange, N.J.
Residential · Finance
New Jersey

Western & Southern Life Insurance Lends $28M to Purchase NJ Apartments

By Andrew Coen
Arrow Real Estate Advisors' Morris Betesh and The Marshall at Rochester student housing complex at Rochester Institute of Technology in West Henrietta, N.Y.
Residential · Finance
New York

Webster Bank Refis Student Housing Near RIT With $46M Loan 

By Andrew Coen