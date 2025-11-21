New York City-based developer Bardhok Kodra has plans for a new residential complex in East Harlem.

Kodra, through the entity Kodra Construction Corp., submitted an application this week to build a 97-unit apartment building at the 135-foot-wide vacant lot at 7-11 East 115th Street, according to a filing with the New York City Department of Buildings.

Kodra bought the development site between Pleasant and First avenues — which comprises an empty lot and a parking lot — from Albert Rabizadeh for $8.9 million in August, property records show.

A spokesperson for Node Architecture, Engineering and Consulting — the architect listed on the project — did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Kodra could not be reached for comment.

It’s unclear whether Kodra’s new project will use New York’s 485x tax abatement program. However, many developers have been avoiding larger housing projects due to the wage mandate and keeping their plans to under 100 units. Under 485x, projects that exceed 100 units are required to pay a minimum wage of $41 per hour, according to the Real Estate Board of New York. That’s compared to the New York City minimum wage of $16.50 per hour, which could be used for projects of 99 units or fewer.

News of the deal also comes as several new developments are planned to go up in Harlem.

In August, New York City’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development filed plans to turn the five-story East Harlem Multi-Service Center building at 413 East 120th Street into a 21-story residential building with 282 units, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

Then, in September, Slate Property Group and Evenhar Development teamed up on plans to build a 13-story medical office and community facility building at the current vacant lot at 1578 Lexington Avenue, CO reported.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.