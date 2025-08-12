NYC Files Plans for 282-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Harlem

New York City’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) wants to bring more affordable housing to East Harlem.

Rona Reodica, assistant commissioner of building and land development at HPD, filed plans on Monday to turn the five-story East Harlem Multi-Service Center building at 413 East 120th Street into a 21-story, roughly 270,000-square-foot residential building with 282 units, according to a filing with the New York City Department of Buildings.

The city selected developers Ascendant Neighborhood Development and The Community Builders (TCB) to build the residential property — known as The Beacon — at the back of the existing multi-service center, “which will be rehabilitated and expanded,” according to the project’s website.

In addition to the 282 affordable apartments — 30 percent of which will be set aside for formerly homeless tenants — Ascendant and TCB will build space for after-school programming, a new atrium, greenery and a new walking path as part of the Beacon project.

“The transformation of the multi-service center will create a collaborative space to unite neighborhood leaders, local organizations and the greater community, and the development will provide much-needed affordable housing for generations to come,” Desiree Andrepont, senior project manager at TCB, previously said in a statement on the project’s website.

Spokespeople for HPD, Ascendant, TCB and Paul A. Castrucci Architects, the architect listed on the project, did not immediately respond to requests for further comment.

The current nonprofit tenants at the multi-service center — which include housing management and workforce development organization El Barrio’s Operation Fightback and human services organization Acacia Network — will remain in their spaces after the property is renovated, according to the website.

Once completed, The Beacon is set to feature around 5,000 square feet of indoor amenities, including a playroom, a fitness center, a reading room, laundry facilities and bike storage, according to Castrucci’s website.

The project will also feature around 6,000 square feet of outdoor amenities, including a private courtyard, roof terrace and yard for community events.

