Palistar Capital Expands to 14K SF at 45 Rockefeller Plaza

Palistar Capital, a private equity and structured investments firm, has signed a lease at 45 Rockefeller Plaza, taking 13,800 square feet at the Tishman Speyer building, the owner announced.

The firm will move from its current Rockefeller Center headquarters two blocks away at 600 Fifth Avenue, another Tishman Speyer-owned property, where it has occupied 8,000 square feet since 2019. It is unclear when the move will take place.

“This renewal underscores the enduring appeal of Rockefeller Center as a premier destination for world-class companies,” EB Kelly, senior managing director at Tishman Speyer and head of Rockefeller Center, said in a statement announcing the lease. “We are proud that Palistar Capital continues to recognize the long-term value in being part of our dynamic campus, and we look forward to supporting their continued success.”

The length of the lease and the asking rent were not disclosed. The average asking rent for office space in Midtown Manhattan was $83.17 per square foot in September 2025, according to the latest CBRE data.

Palistar Capital was represented by Silvio Petriello and Tim Freydberg from CBRE. Tishman Speyer was represented in-house by Blythe Kinsler, Samantha Augarten and Ben Epstein. CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Also known by its alternative address of 630 Fifth Avenue, 45 Rockefeller Plaza is a 40-story office building with tenants including the investment adviser Ruane, Cuniff & Goldfarb, as well as antitrust law firm Axinn, Veltrop & Harkrider.

