Barcelona-based fashion and fragrance company Puig is relocating its New York City offices to 45 Rockefeller Plaza in an expansion that doubles its footprint stateside, according to landlord Tishman Speyer.

Puig signed a lease for 25,200 square feet on the entire 32nd floor of the building, also known as 630 Fifth Avenue, to move from the 12,762 square feet it currently occupies at 183 Madison Avenue, the landlord said.

Tishman Speyer did not disclose the asking rent, the length of the lease or the names of brokers who negotiated on behalf of the tenant. The landlord was represented in-house.

Average asking rents for Midtown offices in the second quarter were about $79.85 per square foot, according to Newmark (NMRK).

The fashion brand has been owned by the Puig family for three generations in Barcelona. Some of the brands in its portfolio include Jean Paul Gaultier, Banderas, Shakira, Charlotte Tilbury and Derma.

Its new New York City home will be the 40-story building on Fifth Avenue between 50th and 51st streets that overlooks the famous ice rink, which was included among a number of recent improvements to the 19-building complex. The ice rink is now a roller rink during the summer, and there is also now a park on the roof of Radio City Music Hall.

Other tenants in the property include investment firm Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb, which leased 43,495 square feet for the entire 34th floor and part of the 35th floor in October 2022, as well as law firm Katten, accounting firm Citrin Cooperman and the nonprofit World Monuments Fund.

