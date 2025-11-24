Affinius Capital Provides $74M Refi for El Paso Industrial Facility

A joint venture between Crow Holdings Capital and Constellation Real Estate Partners has secured $74 million to refinance Constellation Trade Center, a three-building, 799,000 square foot industrial facility in El Paso, Tex., Commercial Observer can first report.

Affinius Capital provided the debt, while JLL’s Michael Johnson, Colby Mueck, and John Rose arranged the financing.

Affinius Capital managing director Costa Kontoulis noted that his investment firm has previously financed projects with Crow Holdings Capital but that this is Affinius’ first deal with Constellation Real Estate Partners.

He described Constellation Trade Center as a high-quality industrial asset and spoke of the benefits of building near the Mexico border.

“El Paso remains a critical link in U.S.–Mexico trade, and we’re excited to contribute to the market’s continued growth,” he added.

Located at 490 Bill Burnett Drive in El Paso, Constellation Trade Center opened in the second quarter of 2023. The facility encompasses three buildings, two of which exceed 218,000 square-feet, and a third which stands at 363,000 square feet. Each building holds office space.

The property is currently leased by Kuehne + Nagel, a global logistics firm from Switzerland, and there is presently 218,134 square feet available to rent, per CBRE.

The facility sits three miles from Interstate-10 and only six miles from the Zaragoza Port of Entry into Mexico. Major U.S. cities Dallas, Austin, Denver, Las Vegas, Phoenix or are a one-day truck drive away and the El Paso International Airport and Ciudad Juárez International Airport are less than one hour away from the site.

Crow Holdings Capital and Constellation Real Estate Partners did not respond to requests for comment.

