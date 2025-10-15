Tip-Top Brain Tutoring Center Takes 2K SF in Long Island City

Tip-Top Brain Tutoring Center is opening a branch in Long Island City, having inked a 10-year, 2,000-square-foot lease at 39-11 Queens Boulevard, tenant rep RTL told Commercial Observer.

This will be the academic enrichment center’s second location. The asking rent was not disclosed. Asking rent for retail space along Queens Boulevard can range between $30 to $55 per square foot, according to property data from Crexi.

“We’ve outgrown our current space, with a waitlist that grows every year. This past summer alone, more than 40 families were waiting for a spot,” Ourania Liandrakis, founder and CEO of Tip-Top Brain, said in a statement announcing the lease. “Expanding to Sunnyside/Long Island City lets us serve more Queens families while maintaining the small ratios, high-quality instruction, and personable, relationship-driven care that sets Tip-Top Brain apart.”

Tip-Top’s original tutoring center is at 21-71 Steinway Street in Astoria, Queens, about 2.5 miles north of its new outpost. The company offers tutoring, test prep and after-school homework help for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

RTL’s Thomas Galo represented Tip-Top Brain in the lease negotiations, while Michael Wang of Project Queens represented the landlord. Wang did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“This was a strategic and thoughtful move for Tip-Top Brain, which has earned deep trust in Astoria and is now ready to bring that same level of care and community connection to a new group of students in Sunnyside and LIC,” Galo said in the statement. “With strong foot and vehicular traffic along Queens Boulevard, and continued residential growth in LIC, this new location positions them for long-term success.”

Built in 2024, 39-11 Queens Boulevard is a 57,365-square-foot apartment building with 48 units plus 2,765 square feet of lower-level retail space, according to LoopNet.

