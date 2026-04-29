Medical center chain Quantum Physical Therapy & Chiropractic Care has decided to take a crack at Procida Companies’ 589 Christopher Avenue in Brownsville, Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned.

Quantum’s 4,212-square-foot lease sits at the base of Procida’s Ebenezer Plaza, a recently constructed housing complex. The Bronx-based Procida, a family-owned real estate developer and construction firm, is especially active on affordable housing development.

The space at 589 Christopher Avenue will be Quantum’s 12th location. The provider owns practices across New York and Long Island. Its new 15-year retail lease was signed in mid-April.

The asking rent was not disclosed, but a nearby ground-floor retail lease at 679 Van Sinderen Avenue recently asked $24 per square foot on LoopNet.

Thomas Galo and Matt Knispel of brokerage RTL represented both the tenant and the landlord in the transaction.

“Quantum Physical Therapy has built a strong network across the city, and this location positions them to continue that growth in a meaningful way,” Galo said in a statement. “589 Christopher Avenue offers the accessibility and visibility that align with their model.”

Quantum is expected to begin work on its retail space in the coming months, and anticipates opening its doors later this year.

Procida recently made headlines far outside of New York when it secured approval to construct 151 affordable apartments in West Palm Beach alongside a firm owned by former National Football League linebacker Jonathan Vilma, the Palm Beach Post reported this month.

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.