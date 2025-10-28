New Rolex Store to Open at 86 North Sixth Street in Williamsburg

Swiss luxury watchmaker Rolex is opening a new store in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned.

Rolex, which currently has nine other locations in New York City, has signed a 15-year lease for 3,709 square feet at Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT)’s 86 North Sixth Street, according to the landlord. Luxury watch retailer Tourneau, which Rolex acquired in 2023 as part of a larger deal to purchase Tourneau’s parent company Bucherer, signed as the tenant on the deal.

“Williamsburg continues to grow in its importance to retailers and shoppers, and we have a lot more underway there,” ESRT CEO Anthony Malkin said in a statement.

The asking rent was unclear, but a report from the Real Estate Board of New York found retail rents along Brooklyn’s popular North Sixth Street averaged $400 per square foot during the first half of 2025.

CBRE’s Andrew Goldberg brokered the deal for Tourneau, while ESRT was represented in-house by Fred Posniak and Alec Stone. CBRE declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Rolex did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rolex’s new store on the southeast corner of Wythe Avenue and North Sixth Street is part of ESRT’s vast North Sixth Street retail portfolio, most of which the REIT acquired in the past year.

In November 2024, ESRT completed a $195 million acquisition of prime retail space along the popular shopping corridor, including properties at 92-94, 111-115, 134, 124, 128, 100-104 and 81-91 North Sixth Street, as CO previously reported. Then in July, ESRT bought even more space for a total of $31 million at 169 Wythe Avenue and 88-90 North Sixth Street, which 86 North Sixth Street was part of.

The prime retail storefronts are home to an array of high-profile retailers, including Hermès, COS, Google, Glossier, Warby Parker, The North Face, Nike, Everlane, Buck Mason and more.

“When we first announced our acquisitions on North Sixth Street, many were not aware of the dynamic demand from retailers and customer attraction to the street,” Christina Chiu, president of ESRT, said in a statement.

It seems like everyone is aware of Williamsburg’s popularity now. Investment sales in Brooklyn totaled more than $200 million in the first eight months of 2025, led by activity on North Sixth Street and on Fulton Street in Downtown Brooklyn, according to REBNY’s report.

Most of the activity on North Sixth Street came from ESRT’s acquisitions, but Acadia Realty Trust also got in on the action.

In July, Acadia bought 70 and 93 North Sixth Street — which are occupied by outdoor apparel brand Patagonia, shoe retailer Birkenstock and Swiss athletics brand On — for $50 million, as CO previously reported. Before that in April, Acadia bought 95, 97 and 107 North Sixth Street for $60 million.

