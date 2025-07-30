Acadia Buys Two More Williamsburg Retail Properties for $50M

Acadia Realty Trust isn’t done buying retail properties in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, just yet.

Acadia has acquired a pair of two-story retail buildings at 70 North Sixth Street and 93 North Sixth Street from Asana Partners for a total of $50 million, according to Acadia’s second-quarter earnings report released Wednesday.

SEE ALSO: Acadia Posts Robust Q2 Leasing Despite Tariff Concerns

Current tenants of the properties include outdoor apparel brand Patagonia and shoe retailer Birkenstock at 70 North Sixth Street, and Swiss athletics brand On at 93 North Sixth Street.

News of the sale follows Acadia’s deal in April to buy three retail properties along North Sixth Street — 95 North Sixth Street, 97 North Sixth Street and 107 North Sixth Street — from City Urban Realty for a total of $60 million, as Commercial Observer previously reported. Tenants at those properties include clothing store Abercrombie & Fitch, athletic brand Lululemon and jewelry store Mejuri.

JLL’s Ethan Stanton, Brendan Maddigan and Michael Mazzara brokered the new sale and the April sale for both the buyer and the seller.

Spokespeople for JLL, Acadia and Asana did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Acadia’s recent Williamsburg purchases also follow the firm’s acquisition of a trio of retail buildings at 123-129 North Sixth Street for a total of $35 million in October, as CO previously reported. Its most recent deal brings its total number of properties in the Brooklyn neighborhood to 10.

“This accumulation of scale enables the company to effectively execute its strategy of curation to create incremental growth and value,” Acadia wrote in its second-quarter report.

But Acadia isn’t the only landlord snatching up retail properties in Williamsburg.

Empire State Realty Trust this month bought two adjacent buildings at 88-90 North Sixth Street and 169 Wythe Avenue from ABA Realty Management for $31 million, CO reported.

That came after ESRT completed its $195 million acquisition of prime retail space along North Sixth Street in November.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.