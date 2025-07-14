Empire State Realty Trust Buys More Williamsburg Space for $31M

Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) isn’t done yet with its streak of buying up space in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

ESRT, through the entity ESRT 86-90 North 6th Street, has purchased two adjacent properties at 88-90 North Sixth Street and 169 Wythe Avenue from ABA Realty Management for $31 million, according to city records made public Monday.

Thomas Durels, executive vice president of real estate at ESRT, signed for the buyer, while ABA owner Jacob Lerman signed for the seller, which used the entity ABA Realty Management, records show.

It’s unclear who brokered the deal. A spokesperson for ESRT did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Lerman could not be reached for comment.

ESRT signed a contract to buy the two-story retail building at 88-90 North Sixth Street and the three-story, 11-unit residential building at 169 Wythe Avenue from ABA in February, PincusCo reported. The retail space at the North Sixth Street address appears to be currently vacant.

News of the deal’s completion comes after ESRT completed its $195 million acquisition of prime retail space along North Sixth Street in November, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

That deal included the firm’s $143 million purchase of four properties along the popular shopping corridor in October and its $52 million acquisition of two final properties on the street in November, CO reported.

Tenants of ESRT’s high-profile retail portfolio along North Sixth Street include luxury brand Hermes, fashion retailer Cos, tech giant Google, eyeglasses seller Warby Parker and footwear retailer Nike.

