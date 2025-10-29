City Council Land Use Committee OKs OneLIC Rezoning

The OneLIC Neighborhood Plan is forging ahead, after being passed by the New York City Council’s Land Use Committee on Wednesday afternoon.

The rezoning, which has the potential to facilitate the creation of 14,700 new homes in Long Island City, Queens, as well as 3.5 million square feet of commercial and industrial space, will now be subject to a full City Council vote in the coming weeks.

“From manufacturing to filmmaking, Long Island City has led many lives over the decades,” Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement. “But while much of this neighborhood has seen remarkable growth, other parts have remained frozen in time, stymied by an outdated zoning code that limits new housing and curtails new jobs. At a moment when too many people are still struggling to find an affordable place to live, we have to move past the status quo and say ‘yes’ to more homes and more jobs — and that is exactly what the OneLIC Neighborhood Plan will do.”

OneLIC’s approval was welcomed by housing advocacy group Open New York.

“After an inclusive, two-year public process, the OneLIC plan delivers urgently needed new homes, and opens more of the Long Island City waterfront to everyone,” Andrew Fine, chief of staff and policy director for Open New York, said in a statement. “The proposal earned broad support from neighbors, winning endorsements from both local community boards and a supermajority of speakers at the council hearing this fall.”

The rezoning, covering 54 blocks stretching from Queensbridge Houses to Hunters Point and as far east as Court Square and 23rd Street, was announced in October 2023, and gained approval from the New York City Planning Commission on Sept. 3.

Along with the Jamaica Neighborhood Plan, which is expected to clear the way for about 12,000 new apartments in southeast Queens, this rezoning is one of two that will close out Adams’s time in office if the City Council acts before he exits Gracie Mansion in January.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.