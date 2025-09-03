The New York City Planning Commission (CPC) has advanced a major rezoning in Long Island City, Queens, which could usher in more housing and commercial space.

The OneLIC Neighborhood Plan has the potential to create 14,700 new homes – 4,300 of which will be designated as affordable – and 3.5 million square feet of commercial and industrial space, according to Mayor Eric Adams’s administration. The plan must now be approved by the New York City Council.

OneLIC is one of five neighborhood plans that have moved forward under Adams, who is seeking to fast-track housing across the five boroughs to tackle the housing crisis with programs like these, as well as the City of Yes for Housing Opportunity.

“Long Island City is one of New York City’s most bustling neighborhoods, but parts of it are held back by a lack of housing or economic opportunities. With today’s vote, we’re one step closer to changing that,” Department of City Planning Director and CPC Chair Dan Garodnick said in a statement. “The OneLIC Neighborhood Plan updates zoning for new homes and jobs, and makes investments in the public realm to create a more equitable, lively and prosperous community.”

The 54-block rezoning was announced in October 2023. It stretches from Queensbridge Houses to Hunters Point, and as far east as Court Square and 23rd Street.

“From a thriving industrial hub to a home for artists and entrepreneurs, Long Island City has led many lives over the years,” Adams said in a statement. “Our ‘OneLIC Plan’ will help Long Island City write the next great chapter in its history, making sure families can find an affordable place, businesses can find a good place to grow, and everyone can access and enjoy the waterfront throughout the neighborhood.”

The City Council now has 50 days to move forward with full approval of the plan.

The mayor and council leaders have been butting heads in recent weeks over Adams’s approach to land use items, especially in regard to a set of ballot proposals aimed to shift final say for approvals for some new developments away from local elected officials.

The City Council requested on Tuesday that the New York City Board of Elections (BOE) reject the ballot proposals from the Charter Revision Commission that would transfer that authority to the CPC or the Board of Standards and Appeals.

In July, lawmakers were unhappy that Adams had vetoed a bill disapproving of a rezoning application for the proposed Bally’s casino proposal in the Bronx.

Meanwhile, Adams faces an uphill battle in his re-election effort, polling in last place with only 11 percent approval in the field of candidates that includes state Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani who leads with 37 percent, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo with 25 percent, and Republican Curtis Sliwa with 17 percent, according to The New York Times.

Independent candidate Jim Walden terminated his campaign on Tuesday.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.