Special Ed Nonprofit Takes 42K SF for New Center in Jamaica, Queens

Quality Services for the Autism Community (QSAC), a New York-based nonprofit providing services to individuals with autism, is opening up a new center in Jamaica, Queens.

QSAC, which has 10 other locations across New York state, has signed a 15-year lease for roughly 42,000 square feet at 222-25 Jamaica Avenue, according to tenant broker Colliers. Asking rent was $35 per square foot, Crain’s New York Business first reported the news.

The Jamaica building is owned by the entity 221 Jamaica Avenue, which is tied to Lakhi Singh Zoria, Colliers said.

It’s unclear what exactly QSAC will use its new space between 222nd and 224th streets for, but Colliers’ Joshua Kleinberg, who worked on the deal, told Crain’s the deal represents “one of the largest office leases in the outer boroughs.”

CBRE’s Roy Chipkin brokered the deal for the tenant, while Colliers’ Kleinberg, Daniel Mundle, Lars Remole and Samuel Essery represented the landlord.

Spokespeople for CBRE and the nonprofit did not immediately respond to requests for comment, while the landlord could not be reached for comment.

Founded in 1978, QSAC serves more than 2,700 people in the New York area and provides housing advocacy and job training services for people with disabilities, as well as after-school and early intervention programs for children.

Construction on the nonprofit’s new Jamaica space recently started, as the three-story commercial building at 222-25 Jamaica Avenue was built just a few years ago by developer Paramjit Kaur, according to New York YIMBY. Baobab Architects P.C. was the architect on the project.

Other current tenants of the roughly 72,000-square-foot property include jewelry buyer Sunny Gold Buyer.

