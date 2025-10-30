The Jamaica Neighborhood Plan passed a full New York City Council vote late Wednesday, with lawmakers unanimously adopting the southeast Queens rezoning.

The zoning reforms are designed to open the doors to private development transforming 230 blocks with commercial space, public realm improvements and almost 12,000 new homes. The plan is expected to be signed by Mayor Eric Adams before he leaves office on Dec. 31.

“From bustling storefronts to busy train lines, Jamaica is exactly where our city should be building new housing and creating new jobs,” Adams said in a statement. “For too long, the neighborhood’s outdated zoning code has made it harder to do both; but today, we changed that.”

The City Council also included $413 million in community investment that will go toward changing streetscapes and adding green space, beautifying and economically incentivizing development in the bustling section of the borough.

“This level of neighborhood investment, housing affordability, and targeted commitments would not have been possible without the City Council’s direct role in the land use process to negotiate and secure community needs,” City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, whose district is nearby, said in a statement. “Through this entire community planning process, led by Council Member Nantasha Williams, the steering committee, and local stakeholders, we have shaped this rezoning that will guide Jamaica’s continued transformation into a residential, commercial, and transportation hub for local residents and all New Yorkers.”

About 4,200 of the new housing units will be permanently affordable, and there will be homeownership opportunities as well, according to the speaker.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.