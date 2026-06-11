The New York City Council is proposing a plan to not only add more affordable housing units to the city’s notoriously low housing supply, but also revamp and modernize some of the city’s existing library sites.

Council Speaker Julie Menin announced Thursday morning that the Council is requesting a $60 million investment from the Mamdani administration to support the redevelopment of three library sites in each of the city’s library systems: Parkchester Branch Library in the Bronx; Marcy Branch Library in Brooklyn; and Sunnyside Branch Library in Queens.

If the investment is approved, it would create public-private partnerships resulting in the development of brand-new library facilities and several hundred completely affordable housing units across all three sites, according to the announcement.

“For years, New Yorkers have talked about the promise of building housing above libraries, but only a handful of projects have moved forward,” Menin said in a statement. “Today, the Council is taking action with a comprehensive plan to unlock deeply affordable housing alongside transformed library facilities across the city.”

The council has also identified an additional three library sites — Francis Martin Branch Library in the Bronx, Windsor Terrace Branch Library in Brooklyn and Lefferts Branch Library in Queens — that it intends to explore for future development.

“This proposal represents a smarter, faster and more cost-effective way to modernize aging public infrastructure while creating much-needed housing,” Menin added. “By pairing new library construction with residential development, we can deliver modern community spaces, create new homes for New Yorkers, and maximize the value of public land. This is exactly the kind of innovative and proactive thinking our city needs to address both our housing crisis and our infrastructure needs.”

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.