Nail Salon Sundays Studio Takes 1K SF at Naftali’s Henry

Sundays Studio, a wellness-focused nail salon brand, has inked a 1,000-square-foot lease at Naftali Group’s new boutique residential building the Henry, at 211 West 84th Street, Naftali announced.

The salon will open this summer and will be Sundays’ first location on the Upper West Side, but its seventh in New York City.

“The Upper West Side is such a community-driven, family-oriented neighborhood, the perfect place for Sundays to grow,” Amy Ling Lin, founder and CEO of Sundays Studio, said in a statement announcing the lease. “As a brand, our goal is to create a warm gathering space for wellness rituals where members of the community can take a moment for themselves while also building authentic social connections amidst the high energy of New York City. We can’t wait to bring that restorative experience to the Henry residents.”

The asking rent, the length of the lease, and the brokers who represented the tenant were not disclosed. The average asking rent for retail space on the Upper West Side was $243 per square foot in the third quarter of 2025, according to CBRE data. Beth Rosen and Emily Kripitz from Ripco represented Naftali Group in this deal.

“The Henry is the perfect home for Sundays Studio, bringing a new level of luxury and high-quality service to the neighborhood — a welcome addition that will be embraced by residents and locals alike,” Rosen told CO via email.

The Henry is currently under construction and will feature 45 condo units, as well as amenities including a rooftop lawn, a bowling alley, a library, private dining areas and a game room.

